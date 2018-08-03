A Max Martin Musical Is Coming to London's West End!

Max Martin, one of pop music’s most prolific producers, is crafting a musical!

The 47-year-old super producer, responsible for the likes of smashes like Britney Spears‘ “…Baby One More Time,” Katy Perry‘s “Teenage Dream,” Taylor Swift‘s “Shake It Off,” will collaborate on a forthcoming show, Variety reported on Friday (August 3).

An open casting call for the musical was put out by Stuart Burt Casting this week for a show “created with Max Martin” that “uses his incredible catalog of songs as inspiration.” It’s now “in final stages of development.”

Producers are looking for “exceptional pop singers” in their 20s and 30s “who can act [and] dance to a high standard.”

The show is set to head to London’s West End in July of 2019.