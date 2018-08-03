Top Stories
Elle Fanning & Max Minghella Flaunt PDA in London!

Hayden Panettiere & Wladimir Klitschko Reportedly Split After 9 Years Together

Gisele Bundchen Gives Tom Brady a Big Kiss at Football Practice on His 41st Birthday!

Britney Spears Is Battling Her Ex-Husband in Court Again

Fri, 03 August 2018 at 11:46 pm

Adam Levine Apologizes After Calling Out MTV's VMA Nominations

Adam Levine Apologizes After Calling Out MTV's VMA Nominations

Adam Levine is clarifying his comments after speaking out about the MTV VMA nominees.

In a now deleted post, the 39-year-old Maroon 5 singer expressed upset that MTV hadn’t nominated Childish Gambino‘s “This Is America.”

Adam called the video “impactful, thought provoking and intelligent” and was shocked it wasn’t nominated.

It turns out there was a mix-up though and the video was actually nominated seven times!

“S**t. I don’t usually put my foot in my mouth. But this time, I did. ‘This is America’ actually WAS nominated for 7 VMAs. How I didn’t get the right info is beyond me. I stand corrected. I’m sorry MTV. Still hate you though. but mostly, I’m sorry,” Adam wrote on his Instagram.

A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on

Photos: Getty
