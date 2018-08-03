Top Stories
Hayden Panettiere Goes Barefoot After Dinner With a Mystery Man!

Lady Gaga Mourns the Loss of Friend Rick Genest to Suicide

Fri, 03 August 2018 at 5:10 pm

'American Horror Story' Gets Renewed for Season 10 by FX

American Horror Story has officially been renewed for a 10th season!

FX made the announcement on Friday (August 3) ahead of the season eight premiere, Variety reports.

As we previously reported, the eighth season of the Ryan Murphy anthology series, titled “Apocalypse,” will be a crossover between season one’s “Murder House” and season three’s “Coven.” It will premiere on September 12.

Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and Kathy Bates will star in season eight, and The Assassination of Gianni Versace‘s Cody Fern will join the series as Michael Langdon.
Photos: FX
