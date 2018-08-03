Ariel Winter Bares Her Midriff in White Crop Top During Errand Run

Ariel Winter shows off her toned midriff while running errands!

The 20-year-old Modern Family star was spotted stepping out on Wednesday (August 1) in Studio City, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariel Winter

She kept it casual in a fitted white crop top, which she paired with matching sneakers, ’80s-inspired stonewash Guess jeans, and long pink nails.

That same day, she took to Instagram to post a sweet birthday tribute to her Modern Family co-star Rico Rodriguez.

“So here’s me and Rico as BABIES, and then there’s Rico as an ADULT!!!!” she captioned a throwback photo of the two as well as a more recent pic of Rico. “Welcome to the 20s club where nothing changes but you’re no longer a ‘teen’ 😂 You’re such a lovely person and I’m very grateful to have you and your family in my life. Go slay out there with your adult self, stud 😎.”