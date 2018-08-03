Top Stories
Hayden Panettiere Goes Barefoot After Dinner With a Mystery Man!

Hayden Panettiere Goes Barefoot After Dinner With a Mystery Man!

Lady Gaga Mourns the Loss of Friend Rick Genest to Suicide

Lady Gaga Mourns the Loss of Friend Rick Genest to Suicide

Madonna Explains Why She Left America &amp; Moved to Portugal

Madonna Explains Why She Left America & Moved to Portugal

Fri, 03 August 2018 at 2:07 pm

Ariel Winter Bares Her Midriff in White Crop Top During Errand Run

Ariel Winter Bares Her Midriff in White Crop Top During Errand Run

Ariel Winter shows off her toned midriff while running errands!

The 20-year-old Modern Family star was spotted stepping out on Wednesday (August 1) in Studio City, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariel Winter

She kept it casual in a fitted white crop top, which she paired with matching sneakers, ’80s-inspired stonewash Guess jeans, and long pink nails.

That same day, she took to Instagram to post a sweet birthday tribute to her Modern Family co-star Rico Rodriguez.

“So here’s me and Rico as BABIES, and then there’s Rico as an ADULT!!!!” she captioned a throwback photo of the two as well as a more recent pic of Rico. “Welcome to the 20s club where nothing changes but you’re no longer a ‘teen’ 😂 You’re such a lovely person and I’m very grateful to have you and your family in my life. Go slay out there with your adult self, stud 😎.”
Just Jared on Facebook
ariel winter bares her midriff in white crop top during errand run 01
ariel winter bares her midriff in white crop top during errand run 02
ariel winter bares her midriff in white crop top during errand run 03
ariel winter bares her midriff in white crop top during errand run 04
ariel winter bares her midriff in white crop top during errand run 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Ariel Winter

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The sexual assault claims made against Nick Carter are being reviewed by the DA's office - TMZ
  • Madelaine Petsch gives a sneak peek behind-the-scenes of Riverdale season 3 - Just Jared Jr
  • Bethenny Frankel thinks former friend Carole Radziwill was fired from RHONY - TooFab
  • Omarosa claims President Trump is suffering "mental decline" - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the scoop on Riley Voelkel's new role - Just Jared Jr