Fri, 03 August 2018 at 10:35 am

Ben Stiller Supports Mike Birbiglia at Opening Night of One Man Show, 'The New One'!

Ben Stiller happily poses for a photograph alongside his pal Mike Birbiglia while attending the opening night of Mike Birbiglia: The New One 2018 held at the Cherry Lane Theatre on Thursday (August 2) in New York City.

The 52-year-old actor was joined at the event by Paul Dano, Gina Gershon, Colin Quinn and Questlove as they all stepped out to show their support.

Earlier this week, Ben and his ex wife Christine Taylor were spotted out and about grabbing lunch in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City.

The New One is currently playing a limited off-Broadway engagement – Find out more here!
