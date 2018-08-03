Top Stories
Fri, 03 August 2018 at 11:04 am

Brooklyn Decker Opens Up On Marriage to Andy Roddick

Brooklyn Decker Opens Up On Marriage to Andy Roddick

Brooklyn Decker has opened up about her marriage to Andy Roddick!

The 31-year-old Grace and Frankie star admits she was “naive” to marry the 35-year-old former tennis star at just 22.

“I was 22, he was 27, we were both earnest and I think naive and optimistic and us against the world. We were like, ‘We want to get married and want children and who cares,’ and we just did it,” Brooklyn told (via PageSix) Dannijo founder Danielle Snyder on her podcast of their 2009 nuptials. “I don’t know that we necessarily had that base partnership that is required when you get married. We were just infatuated with each other, and fortunately we’ve built upon that infatuation.”

“Now we are life savvy, we’re business savvy, we’re planning for the future,” Brooklyn added. “There’s an understanding now that I don’t think was there before.”

Pictured: Brooklyn all smiles while celebrating Juicy Gummies that Keep it Real at the Black Forest Gummy Harvest on the High Line on Thursday (August 2) in New York City.
