Chris Rock Will Star in 'Fargo' Season 4 on FX

Chris Rock has landed a starring role in season four of Fargo, marking his first TV series regular job in almost a decade.

FX made the announcement on Friday (August 3) at the TCA press tour, Variety reports.

The fourth season of the limited series will begin production next year and is set to premiere next year as well.

Focusing on “immigration and assimilation and the things we do for money,” season four will take place in 1950 in Kansas City, Mo., “where two criminal syndicates — one Italian, one African-American — have struck an uneasy peace. To cement their peace, the heads of both families have traded their eldest sons.”

The 53-year-old comedian will portray “the head of one of the syndicates, who has surrendered his son to his enemy, and who must raise his son’s enemy as his own. But then the head of the Kansas City mafia goes into the hospital for routine surgery and dies — and everything changes.”

Creator Noah Hawley will return as showrunner, writer, and director.

“I’m a fan of Fargo and I can’t wait to work with Noah,” Chris said.