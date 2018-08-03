Demi Lovato ‘Understands the Severity of Her Overdose’

Demi Lovato is making the choice to get help.

The 25-year-old “Tell Me You Love Me” pop superstar reportedly made an agreement for treatment at a rehab center following her hospitalization after a reported overdose, according to People on Friday (August 3).

“Demi is well enough to leave the hospital this weekend. She has agreed to rehab and will go straight to an in-patient facility. It’s her choice to go to rehab. This is not anything that can be forced,” a source tells People.

“She understands the severity of her overdose and the recovery has been very challenging for he. She wants to be sober. She wants to get help. She understands that it will take a lot of work and commitment to stay healthy, but this is what she wants.”

Demi has been showered with support and love on social media from fans, family and fellow stars, and has been visited repeatedly in the hospital by her ex, Wilmer Valderamma. We are wishing the best for Demi!