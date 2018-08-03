Top Stories
Lady Gaga Mourns the Loss of Friend Rick Genest to Suicide

Madonna Explains Why She Left America & Moved to Portugal

Diana Gordon Drops 'Pure' EP - Stream & Download!

Diana Gordon Drops 'Pure' EP - Stream & Download!

Diana Gordon has just dropped her brand new EP, Pure, and you can stream it right here!

The 5-track project includes the 32-year-old singer-songwriter’s previously released “Kool Aid,” as well as new cuts “Wolverine,” “Thank You,” “Moment To Myself” and “Too Young.”

“‘PURE’ is out on ALL streaming platforms ! 🤰 I hope it touches someone out there in the universe 🙏🏾,” Diana captioned with her Instagram post.

Diana took part in penning “Sorry,” “Daddy Lessons” and “Don’t Hurt Yourself” from Beyoncé‘s album Lemonade.

Diana‘s Pure EP is also available to download on iTunes now – Stream it via Spotify below!
