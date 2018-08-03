Fri, 03 August 2018 at 12:14 pm
Did Kris Jenner Throw Shade at Tyson Beckford With This Comment?
- After Tyson Beckford insulted Kim Kardashian‘s body, Kris Jenner had this to say…- TMZ
- Why did Chloe Moretz have to fake an accent? – Just Jared Jr
- Here’s the deal about that new Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis movie! – Lainey Gossip
- Kim Kardashian is reacting to that fight with Kourtney Kardashian… – TooFab
- Did you hear who’s performing at the 2018 MTV VMAs? – MTV
- Um, this Bachelorette trailer moment never happened?! – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images Posted to: Kris Jenner, Newsies, Tyson Beckford
Sponsored Links by ZergNet