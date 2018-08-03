Top Stories
Fri, 03 August 2018 at 2:52 pm

Drake Addresses Supposed Adidas Deal on Travis Scott's 'Sicko Mode'!

Drake Addresses Supposed Adidas Deal on Travis Scott's 'Sicko Mode'!

Drake is seemingly clearing up some rumors.

The 31-year-old rapper appears on Travis Scott‘s “SICKO MODE,” featured on his new album ASTROWORLD out on Friday (August 3). (Stream it here!)

While Pusha-T alluded to Drake having an upcoming line with Adidas named after his secret son in his “The Story of Adidon” diss track, Drake is seemingly shutting that rumor down.

“Jesus Christ (yeah), checks over stripes (yeah) / That’s what I like (yeah), that’s what we like (yeah),” he raps, which can be taken as an allusion to the Nike and Adidas brand logos.

Travis also shouts out Nike in the song: “Yeah, Jump Out boys, that’s Nike boys, hoppin’ out coupes.”

Drake also wears Nike Air Jordan 5s in his recent video for “In My Feelings.” Guess his brand allegiance is clear!

Listen, and check out the full lyrics, below.
