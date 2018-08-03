Ella Mai: 'Trip' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Ella Mai is back at it again with a brand new single called “Trip,” and you can stream it right here!

The DJ Mustard-produced track serves as the official follow-up to her breakout hit “Boo’d Up,” which currently is occupying the #7 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Boo’d Up” recently held both #1 spots at Urban Mainstream and Urban AC Radio, a rare feat that has not occurred since Pharrell Williams double charted with “Happy” in March 2014. Ella is the first woman to top three R&B/Hip-Hop Radio Charts since Beyonce in 2012.

You can also stream “Trip” on Spotify and download it on iTunes now!



Ella Mai – Trip (Full Audio)

Click inside to read the lyrics to Ella Mai’s brand new song “Trip”…