Fri, 03 August 2018 at 11:26 am

Evvie McKinney, 'The Four' Season 1 Winner, Releases Debut Single 'How Do You Feel' - Listen Now!

Evvie McKinney, 'The Four' Season 1 Winner, Releases Debut Single 'How Do You Feel' - Listen Now!

Evvie McKinney is ready for her big debut!

The 20-year-old singer and winner of the first season of The Four debuted her first single during the finale of the show’s second season on Thursday night (August 2).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Evvie McKinney

The song was executive produced by Four judge Sean “Diddy” Combs.

“I knew Evvie was special from the moment she walked on that stage, she had that star quality and an incredible voice. I have a good intuition about talent and I got that feeling with her. This song is a smash and this the just the beginning of her journey,” he said.

Listen to “How Do You Feel” below! You can also download and stream the song across all digital platforms.
Photos: Republic Records
Posted to: Evvie McKinney, Music, The Four

