Top Stories
Lady Gaga Mourns the Loss of Friend Rick Genest to Suicide

Lady Gaga Mourns the Loss of Friend Rick Genest to Suicide

Madonna Explains Why She Left America &amp; Moved to Portugal

Madonna Explains Why She Left America & Moved to Portugal

Jamie Dornan Opens Up About His Mother's Death From Pancreatic Cancer

Jamie Dornan Opens Up About His Mother's Death From Pancreatic Cancer

Fri, 03 August 2018 at 9:11 am

Ewan McGregor Reveals 'Christopher Robin's Movie Magic!

Ewan McGregor Reveals 'Christopher Robin's Movie Magic!

Ewan McGregor dished all about filming Christopher Robin while making an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday night (August 2) in New York City.

The 47-year-old actor revealed how they brought Winnie-the-Pooh to life on film and recalls his childhood love of old movies.

“We had a little Winnie-the-Pooh that was a teddy bear, he wasn’t a puppet or animated in any way. We had a little teddy bear and a teddy for each of the creatures,” Ewan told Seth. “Marc Forster, our brilliant director, cast this group of enthusiastic young actors. Most of them just out of drama school to play each of the creatures so when we were playing a scene, they would be there with the teddy bear and move him around and do the voice and act with us during the scene. They were brilliant.”

Ewan also recalled his childhood love of old movies, and talked playing a grown-up Danny Torrance from The Shining in his upcoming project, Doctor Sleep.


Ewan McGregor Reveals Christopher Robin’s Movie Magic

Click inside to watch the rest of Ewan McGregor’s appearance on Late Night…


Ewan McGregor Talks About Working on Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep
Just Jared on Facebook
ewan mcgregor reveals christopher robins movie magic 01
ewan mcgregor reveals christopher robins movie magic 02
ewan mcgregor reveals christopher robins movie magic 03
ewan mcgregor reveals christopher robins movie magic 04

Photos: NBC
Posted to: Ewan McGregor

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The sexual assault claims made against Nick Carter are being reviewed by the DA's office - TMZ
  • Madelaine Petsch gives a sneak peek behind-the-scenes of Riverdale season 3 - Just Jared Jr
  • Bethenny Frankel thinks former friend Carole Radziwill was fired from RHONY - TooFab
  • Omarosa claims President Trump is suffering "mental decline" - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the scoop on Riley Voelkel's new role - Just Jared Jr