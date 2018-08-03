Ewan McGregor Reveals 'Christopher Robin's Movie Magic!

Ewan McGregor dished all about filming Christopher Robin while making an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday night (August 2) in New York City.

The 47-year-old actor revealed how they brought Winnie-the-Pooh to life on film and recalls his childhood love of old movies.

“We had a little Winnie-the-Pooh that was a teddy bear, he wasn’t a puppet or animated in any way. We had a little teddy bear and a teddy for each of the creatures,” Ewan told Seth. “Marc Forster, our brilliant director, cast this group of enthusiastic young actors. Most of them just out of drama school to play each of the creatures so when we were playing a scene, they would be there with the teddy bear and move him around and do the voice and act with us during the scene. They were brilliant.”

Ewan also recalled his childhood love of old movies, and talked playing a grown-up Danny Torrance from The Shining in his upcoming project, Doctor Sleep.



