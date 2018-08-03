'Feud: Charles and Diana' Season Not Moving Forward

FX has decided to not move forward with Feud‘s second season, which was set to be focused around Prince Charles and Diana.

While the network had already cast the season of the Ryan Murphy series, CEO John Landgraf said they didn’t have the material right.

“As far as I know, it’s not active right now,” John told THR.

He added, “We did [have it cast] but we decided we didn’t feel we had the material right and decided not to move forward with it.”

Matthew Goode and Rosamund Pike were rumored to be taking on the roles of Charles and Diana.

While the series will not tell the royal couple’s story, John believes the show will continue in the future.

“I hope so; I think Ryan would still consider it an active show, but he hasn’t told me what the next cycle is and when he’s going to make it and that’s really in his camp,” he said.