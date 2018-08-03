Top Stories
Fri, 03 August 2018 at 1:56 pm

Gisele Bundchen Gives Tom Brady a Big Kiss at Football Practice on His 41st Birthday!

Gisele Bundchen is giving husband Tom Brady a big kiss for his 41st birthday!

The 38-year-old model greeted her newly 41-year-old New England Patriots quarterback husband with a big kiss on Friday (August 3) behind Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

Gisele happily gave Tom hugs and kisses alongside their kids, Vivian, 5, and Benjamin, 8 (not pictured).

After the visit, Tom signed autographs for the massive crowd who waited patiently in 91 degree heat. During practice, he hung out with Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and Robert Kraft while his son tried on his helmet. Cute!

Happy birthday, Tom!
