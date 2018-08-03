Top Stories
Fri, 03 August 2018 at 9:02 am

Harry Styles Gets in a Sweaty Gym Session in London!

Harry Styles Gets in a Sweaty Gym Session in London!

Harry Styles is breaking a sweat!

The 24-year-old “Sign of the Times” entertainer was spotted leaving the gym after an intense workout on Friday (August 3) in London, England.

The newly single One Direction solo star looked sweaty after what was an intense workout session in a North London gym.

News recently broke that Harry and Camille Rowe have parted ways after a year of dating. They reportedly cut off the relationship shortly after Harry wrapped his world tour.
Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Harry Styles

