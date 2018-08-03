Harry Styles Gets in a Sweaty Gym Session in London!

Harry Styles is breaking a sweat!

The 24-year-old “Sign of the Times” entertainer was spotted leaving the gym after an intense workout on Friday (August 3) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Harry Styles

The newly single One Direction solo star looked sweaty after what was an intense workout session in a North London gym.

News recently broke that Harry and Camille Rowe have parted ways after a year of dating. They reportedly cut off the relationship shortly after Harry wrapped his world tour.