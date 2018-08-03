Top Stories
Hayden Panettiere & Wladimir Klitschko Reportedly Split After 9 Years Together

Hayden Panettiere and fiance Wladimir Klitschko have reportedly split after nine years together.

The 28-year-old actress and 42-year-old boxer began dating back in 2009 and got engaged in 2013, although they never tied the knot.

The couple share three-year-old daughter Kaya and are reportedly working to co-parent the little girl.

“At this point, Hayden is single and she and Wladimir are co-parents to Kaya. Kaya is primarily with her dad and his family in Europe and Florida. They also spend time together as a family with Hayden,” a source told E! News.

They added, “Hayden and Wladimir are on great terms and friendly. They are a big part of each other’s lives and will continue to be. Hayden is back in Los Angeles and figuring out what’s next.”

The news comes a day after Hayden was spotted with a mystery man, who assisted her in getting to her car amid paparazzi madness.
