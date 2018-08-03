Top Stories
Lady Gaga Mourns the Loss of Friend Rick Genest to Suicide

Madonna Explains Why She Left America &amp; Moved to Portugal

Jamie Dornan Opens Up About His Mother's Death From Pancreatic Cancer

Fri, 03 August 2018 at 8:25 am

Hayden Paniettiere Goes Barefoot After a Dinner Date With a Mystery Man!

Hayden Paniettiere is having some fun!

The 28-year-old Nashville actress was spotted heading out with a mystery man after dinner at Craig’s on Thursday night (August 2) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Hayden was seen strolling barefoot after the dinner, ditching her shoes and socks while heading to the car holding hands with the man as she smiled and got a little silly for the cameras.

She wore an orange and black floral dress, and hot pink socks that she later took off.

Hayden‘s fiance, Wladimir Klitschko, was not in attendance.
