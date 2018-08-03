Iggy Azalea: 'Survive the Summer' EP Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Iggy Azalea is back with new music!

The 28-year-old Australian rapper just released her new EP titled Survive the Summer.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Iggy Azalea

Iggy‘s new EP consists of six songs and includes collaborations with Tyga and Wiz Khalifa.

While promoting the Survive the Summer, Iggy revealed she was nervous to go back to her old mixtape ways.

“I felt like I was in a way taking a risk by going back to my mixtape vibe,” Iggy told Rap-Up. “I was going against what had been my recipe for success for the last few years…Being on a bigger platform now, how would those people feel about mixtape Iggy?”

You can download Iggy‘s new EP off of iTunes here.

Listen to Survive the Summer below!