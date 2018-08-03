Top Stories
Lady Gaga Mourns the Loss of Friend Rick Genest to Suicide

Lady Gaga Mourns the Loss of Friend Rick Genest to Suicide

Madonna Explains Why She Left America &amp; Moved to Portugal

Madonna Explains Why She Left America & Moved to Portugal

Jamie Dornan Opens Up About His Mother's Death From Pancreatic Cancer

Jamie Dornan Opens Up About His Mother's Death From Pancreatic Cancer

Fri, 03 August 2018 at 12:29 am

Iggy Azalea: 'Survive the Summer' EP Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Iggy Azalea: 'Survive the Summer' EP Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Iggy Azalea is back with new music!

The 28-year-old Australian rapper just released her new EP titled Survive the Summer.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Iggy Azalea

Iggy‘s new EP consists of six songs and includes collaborations with Tyga and Wiz Khalifa.

While promoting the Survive the Summer, Iggy revealed she was nervous to go back to her old mixtape ways.

“I felt like I was in a way taking a risk by going back to my mixtape vibe,” Iggy told Rap-Up. “I was going against what had been my recipe for success for the last few years…Being on a bigger platform now, how would those people feel about mixtape Iggy?”

You can download Iggy‘s new EP off of iTunes here.

Listen to Survive the Summer below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: First Listen, Iggy Azalea, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Bristol Palin confirms she's single - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron is hard at work on her debut album - Just Jared Jr
  • RuPaul gives Martha Stewart a lesson on tucking - TooFab
  • Leonardo DiCaprio just invested in an eco-friendly shoe line - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the scoop on Joey King's new movie - Just Jared Jr