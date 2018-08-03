Jamie Chung, Nicole Scherzinger, & Jennifer Love-Hewitt Attend FOX's Summer TCAs All-Star Party!

Jamie Chung, Nicole Scherzinger, and Jennifer Love-Hewitt enjoy a stylish night out in WeHo!

The ladies stopped by the FOX’s 2018 Summer TCAs All-Star Party on Thursday night (August 2) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jamie Chung

Other stars at the event included Jussie Smollett, Stephen Moyer, Fergie, Kristen Schaal, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Vincent Kartheister, Seann William Scott, Blair Redford, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Angela Bassett, Cat Deeley, Meghan Trainor, Damon Wayans, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, and Andy Cohen.

FYI: Jamie is wearing a Cinq a Sept dress. Cat‘s dress is by Alexandre Vauthier. Fergie‘s jumpsuit is by Fendi. Meghan is wearing a Victoria Hayes dress and Olgana heels.

25+ pictures inside of the stars at the party…