Hayden Panettiere Goes Barefoot After Dinner With a Mystery Man!

Lady Gaga Mourns the Loss of Friend Rick Genest to Suicide

Fri, 03 August 2018 at 5:54 pm

Jennifer Lopez Makes Time for More Rehearsals While in NYC!

Jennifer Lopez is working hard in the studio!

The 49-year-old entertainer was spotted heading back to the Ripley-Grier Studios rehearsal space on Friday (August 3) in New York City.

She looked cute in printed leggings paired with a hot pink cropped sweatshirt.

Jennifer has been keeping busy while in the Big Apple while also supporting boyfriend Alex Rodriguez!

While Alex was co-hosting the Today show, Jennifer and her mom stopped by the studio and even make a quick appearance on the program!
