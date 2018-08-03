Top Stories
Britney Spears Is Battling Her Ex-Husband in Court Again

Gisele Bundchen Gives Tom Brady a Big Kiss at Football Practice on His 41st Birthday!

Hayden Panettiere & Wladimir Klitschko Reportedly Split After 9 Years Together

Elle Fanning & Max Minghella Flaunt PDA in London!

Jessica Lange Set to Return to 'American Horror Story: Apocalypse'

Jessica Lange is headed back to American Horror Story!

It was just confirmed that the 69-year-old actress will return as Constance in AHS: Apocalypse, a crossover between season one’s Murder House and season three’s Coven.

According to creator Ryan Murphy, he has “invited all of the witches to return.” While it’s unknown if the rest will also return, “the invitation is out there.”

Fans will remember from season one that Constance and Sarah Paulson‘s psychic-medium Billie Dean Howard adopted Michael Langdon together.

Michael is the son of of Evan Peters‘ Tate Langdon and Connie Britton‘s Vivien Harmon. He believes he is the Anti-Christ and will bring the end of days.
