Lady Gaga Mourns the Loss of Friend Rick Genest to Suicide

Madonna Explains Why She Left America &amp; Moved to Portugal

Jamie Dornan Opens Up About His Mother's Death From Pancreatic Cancer

Fri, 03 August 2018 at 6:00 am

Just Because Halle Berry Is Single, Doesn't Mean She Sleeps Alone!

Halle Berry steps out in her matching tracksuit while leaving a meeting on Thursday morning (August 2) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 51-year-old Oscar-winning actress looked ready to hit the gym. She’s been very fitness focused lately and posts about her workouts on Instagram every Friday.

Halle recently posted a photo of herself in bed with her dog and captioned it, “Just because I’m single… doesn’t mean I sleep alone!”

Halle was most recently linked to producer Alex Da Kid and they split back in December.

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

Photos: BackGrid USA
