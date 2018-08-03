Top Stories
Fri, 03 August 2018 at 4:23 pm

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Hang Out Together in Brooklyn!

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Hang Out Together in Brooklyn!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are enjoying a summer stroll!

The newly engaged couple were spotted hanging out together in Brooklyn on Friday afternoon (August 3) in New York City.

The two attended a Hillsong Church conference earlier in the morning.

One night before (August 2), Justin and Hailey also attended the Hillsong Church conference for a late night service in NYC.

Earlier that day, Hailey was spotted in Daisy Dukes while flashing her engagement ring while heading to an afternoon meeting.
