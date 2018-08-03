K-Pop Stars HyunA & E'Dawn Confirm They Are Dating!

HyunA and E’Dawn are officially dating!

The 26-year-old and 24-year-old K-Pop stars, who are both part of the trio Triple H, confirmed that they are a couple on Friday (August 3).

While the two initially denied reports earlier in the week, HyunA used her Instagram to confess that it was true in a heartfelt note.

“I really wanted to be honest. For the fans who always support me and watch over me, I want to work hard on stage with a happy heart, with nothing to hide, as I always have. Thank you, and even though it’s really not enough just to say I love you, I have no other way of expressing it,” she wrote according to Soompi.

“While we knew that [dating publicly] would cause us to be linked in some way, both of us felt that it would be hard to meet our fans’ eyes [while performing] on stage. We wanted to honestly tell our fans and show ourselves confidently having fun performing,” they told Yonhap News.

The two have reportedly been dating since 2016. Congrats to the happy couple!