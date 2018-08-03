Katharine McPhee Drops New Summer Bop 'Heart Goes Dumb' - Listen Now!

Katharine McPhee just surprised her fans by dropping a new song and it’s a total bop that will be your anthem for the rest of the summer.

The 34-year-old entertainer, currently starring on Broadway in the musical Waitress, released her song “Heart Goes Dumb” on Soundcloud.

“who’s in need of a song to dance to this weekend? should i help with that…?👀🚨,” Kat tweeted before dropping the song in celebration of reaching 500,000 followers on Instagram.

“Thank you soooo much, ALL HALF A MILLION OF YOU, for all the love and support you have given me throughout the past few months. As a token of my appreciation, I decided to do something special today and put this unreleased song out & give you something fun to jam to this summer!” she added on Instagram.

Kat is also holding a contest for four lucky winners to meet her and get a backstage tour at a performance of Waitress before she leaves the diner on August 19. Go to her page for more details!