Kelsea Ballerini 'Unapologetically' Slays Her 'GMA' Performance (Video)
Kelsea Ballerini gives a moving performance of her hit song “Unapologetically” on ABC’s Good Morning America!
The 24-year-old Grammy-nominated singer commanded the crowd as part of SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park, on Friday (August 3) in New York City.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kelsea Ballerini
She dazzled in a silver crop sweater with matching platform boots and white shorts as she showed off her vocals and strummed on her blue guitar.
Kelsea belted out “Unapologetically” – the title track from her sophomore album, which she dropped in November – as well as “I Hate Love Songs,” “Love Me Like You Mean It,” “Peter Pan,” and “Dibs.”
Watch the videos below!
We're Unapologetically obsessed with @KelseaBallerini, slaying our @KingsHawaiian party in Central Park right now!#KELSEAonGMA pic.twitter.com/VB1wYpglG6
— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 3, 2018
Click inside to watch the other videos…
Chatting CMA Fest, 'Unapologetically,' and much more with @KelseaBallerini this morning in Central Park! https://t.co/W1vUNMab63#KELSEAonGMA pic.twitter.com/sBcrlCbniY
— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 3, 2018
If you hate love songs, so do we, @KelseaBallerini.#KELSEAonGMA pic.twitter.com/5rGjRWBx9V
— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 3, 2018
GET IT, @KelseaBallerini!!!#KELSEAonGMA pic.twitter.com/OWomfZxuC8
— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 3, 2018