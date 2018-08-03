Top Stories
Fri, 03 August 2018 at 12:34 pm

Kelsea Ballerini 'Unapologetically' Slays Her 'GMA' Performance (Video)

Kelsea Ballerini gives a moving performance of her hit song “Unapologetically” on ABC’s Good Morning America!

The 24-year-old Grammy-nominated singer commanded the crowd as part of SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park, on Friday (August 3) in New York City.

She dazzled in a silver crop sweater with matching platform boots and white shorts as she showed off her vocals and strummed on her blue guitar.

Kelsea belted out “Unapologetically” – the title track from her sophomore album, which she dropped in November – as well as “I Hate Love Songs,” “Love Me Like You Mean It,” “Peter Pan,” and “Dibs.”

Watch the videos below!

