Kourtney Kardashian Spends the Day at a Dodgers Game!
Kourtney Kardashian got some work done before having a fun day at the baseball field!
The 37-year-old reality star was spotted heading into a studio on Friday afternoon (August 3) in Calabasas, Calif.
After filming for Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kourtney stopped by a Dodgers game for a baseball filled afternoon!
Kourtney took to her Instagram to share a cute photo rocking a Dodgers uniform.
“Go Dodgers ⚾️,” Kourtney captioned the photo.
