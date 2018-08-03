Kourtney Kardashian Spends the Day at a Dodgers Game!

Kourtney Kardashian got some work done before having a fun day at the baseball field!

The 37-year-old reality star was spotted heading into a studio on Friday afternoon (August 3) in Calabasas, Calif.

After filming for Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kourtney stopped by a Dodgers game for a baseball filled afternoon!

Kourtney took to her Instagram to share a cute photo rocking a Dodgers uniform.

“Go Dodgers ⚾️,” Kourtney captioned the photo.

