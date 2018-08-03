Top Stories
Lady Gaga Mourns the Loss of Friend Rick Genest to Suicide

Madonna Explains Why She Left America &amp; Moved to Portugal

Jamie Dornan Opens Up About His Mother's Death From Pancreatic Cancer

Fri, 03 August 2018 at 9:43 am

Kristen Stewart & Chloe Sevigny Star in 'Lizzie' - Watch the Trailer!

Lizzie just released an official trailer, which you can watch right here!

The film, based on the true story of the infamous 1892 axe murder of the Borden family in Fall River, Mass., is set to hit theaters on September 14.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kristen Stewart

The movie was directed by Craig William Macneill and stars Chloë Sevigny, Kristen Stewart, Jamey Sheridan, Fiona Shaw, Kim Dickens, Denis O’Hare and Jeff Perry.

Chloe stars as Lizzie Borden, the notorious woman at the heart of one of the most enduring mysteries in American history. After a lifetime of loneliness, Lizzie finds a kindred spirit in housemaid Bridget Sullivan (Stewart) and their secret intimacy sparks an unthinkable act.

Watch the trailer below!
lizzie movie trailer 2018 01
lizzie movie trailer 2018 02

