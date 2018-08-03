Kristen Stewart & Chloe Sevigny Star in 'Lizzie' - Watch the Trailer!

Lizzie just released an official trailer, which you can watch right here!

The film, based on the true story of the infamous 1892 axe murder of the Borden family in Fall River, Mass., is set to hit theaters on September 14.

The movie was directed by Craig William Macneill and stars Chloë Sevigny, Kristen Stewart, Jamey Sheridan, Fiona Shaw, Kim Dickens, Denis O’Hare and Jeff Perry.

Chloe stars as Lizzie Borden, the notorious woman at the heart of one of the most enduring mysteries in American history. After a lifetime of loneliness, Lizzie finds a kindred spirit in housemaid Bridget Sullivan (Stewart) and their secret intimacy sparks an unthinkable act.

Watch the trailer below!