Lauren Miller & Seth Rogen's First Date Involved a Major Car Crash

Lauren Miller gushed all about her husband Seth Rogen while making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (August 2) in New York City.

“He’s amazing, he’s my favorite human in the whole world,” the 36-year-old writer-director expressed. “He’s funny, he’s sweet, you know, I feel very lucky everyday.”

Lauren also revealed how the uneventful first date with Seth ended in a major car crash, discusses her movement Hilarity for Charity and shares the personal inspiration behind her Netflix film, Like Father.

“My friend was dating his friend, we went to a party one night. Nothing that exciting,” Lauren said about their first meet. “Although, the night of our first date, we went and played mini-golf and then got in a major car accident on a freeway. A 16-year-old had stolen his dad’s car and hit us, he drove off and we spun across three lanes of traffic. He totaled his car and that was our first date.”



