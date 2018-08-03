Leonardo DiCaprio & Jessica Biel in Talks to Executive Produce a 'Facts of Life' Reboot!

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jessica Biel are preparing to team up to bring a classic comedy series into the modern world.

The two stars are in talks with Sony Pictures Television via their respective Appian Way and Ocean Films production companies to executive produce a reboot of The Facts of Life, the Diff’rent Strokes spinoff, according to The Hollywood Reporter on Friday (August 3).

Facts of Life originally aired more than 200 episodes across nine seasons from 1979 to 1988 on NBC.

A network has not yet been attached to the project, and the search for a writer is still underway.