Top Stories
Lady Gaga Mourns the Loss of Friend Rick Genest to Suicide

Lady Gaga Mourns the Loss of Friend Rick Genest to Suicide

Madonna Explains Why She Left America &amp; Moved to Portugal

Madonna Explains Why She Left America & Moved to Portugal

Jamie Dornan Opens Up About His Mother's Death From Pancreatic Cancer

Jamie Dornan Opens Up About His Mother's Death From Pancreatic Cancer

Fri, 03 August 2018 at 2:49 am

Paris Hilton Flaunts Toned Abs at LAX with Chris Zylka!

Paris Hilton Flaunts Toned Abs at LAX with Chris Zylka!

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka hold hands as they make their way through LAX Airport on Thursday afternoon (August 2) in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old businesswoman/DJ flaunted her toned abs in a Moschino track suit and pink crop top while her 33-year-old actor-fiance kept things cool in a gray T-shirt, black jeans, and a black baseball hat as they headed towards their flight out of town.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Paris Hilton

ICYMI, Paris recently clarified her comments after she called former friend Lindsay Lohan a “pathological liar.”
Just Jared on Facebook
paris hilton flaunts toned abs at lax with chris zylka 01
paris hilton flaunts toned abs at lax with chris zylka 02
paris hilton flaunts toned abs at lax with chris zylka 03
paris hilton flaunts toned abs at lax with chris zylka 04
paris hilton flaunts toned abs at lax with chris zylka 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Chris Zylka, Paris Hilton

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The sexual assault claims made against Nick Carter are being reviewed by the DA's office - TMZ
  • Madelaine Petsch gives a sneak peek behind-the-scenes of Riverdale season 3 - Just Jared Jr
  • Bethenny Frankel thinks former friend Carole Radziwill was fired from RHONY - TooFab
  • Omarosa claims President Trump is suffering "mental decline" - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the scoop on Riley Voelkel's new role - Just Jared Jr