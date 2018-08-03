Paris Hilton Flaunts Toned Abs at LAX with Chris Zylka!
Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka hold hands as they make their way through LAX Airport on Thursday afternoon (August 2) in Los Angeles.
The 37-year-old businesswoman/DJ flaunted her toned abs in a Moschino track suit and pink crop top while her 33-year-old actor-fiance kept things cool in a gray T-shirt, black jeans, and a black baseball hat as they headed towards their flight out of town.
ICYMI, Paris recently clarified her comments after she called former friend Lindsay Lohan a “pathological liar.”