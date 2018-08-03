Top Stories
Fri, 03 August 2018 at 3:09 pm

Paris Jackson Rocks Daisy Dukes While Picking Up Boba Drinks

Paris Jackson Rocks Daisy Dukes While Picking Up Boba Drinks

Paris Jackson puts her legs on display while grabbing some boba smoothies!

The 20-year-old actress and only daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe was spotted stopping by Urth Caffe on Wednesday (August 1) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Paris Jackson

She sported an orange tie-dye Guns N’ Roses shirt, a pair of Daisy Dukes, and white sneakers, accessorizing with a patterned backback purse and an assortment of jewelry and letting her long blonde locks flow freely.

The next day, Paris tweeted, “I understand the importance of the emergency call feature on the iphone but like i accidentally butt dialed 911 😰😰 what do i do.”

ICYMI, Paris recently responded to the rumor that she’s returning to rehab.
Photos: Backgrid USA
