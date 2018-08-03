Top Stories
Lady Gaga Mourns the Loss of Friend Rick Genest to Suicide

Madonna Explains Why She Left America & Moved to Portugal

Jamie Dornan Opens Up About His Mother's Death From Pancreatic Cancer

Fri, 03 August 2018 at 9:42 am

Ray Romano Reacts To Jon Hamm's Impression of Him on 'Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Ray Romano has some words for Jon Hamm regarding the impression he did of him golfing during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in April.

Host Jimmy Fallon brought up the subject on last night’s (August 2) The Tonight Show and showed Ray, 60, the clip of Jon doing the impression previous episode.

“First of all, it’s flattery,” Ray said. “Isn’t that supposed to be the highest form of flattery? But it’s also, if you think about it, a double insult because he’s making fun of my voice and he’s making fun of my golf game. I don’t hit that many bad shots. He’s talking about a time when we played golf together.”

“And another thing, I don’t wanna take anything away from Jon Hamm, but here’s what really pisses me off about it: he’s handsome and he’s funny. That son of a b—,” Ray joked.

Ray Romano Reacts to Jon Hamm’s Impression of Him

Wheel of Opinions with Ray Romano
