Top Stories
Hayden Panettiere Goes Barefoot After Dinner With a Mystery Man!

Hayden Panettiere Goes Barefoot After Dinner With a Mystery Man!

Lady Gaga Mourns the Loss of Friend Rick Genest to Suicide

Lady Gaga Mourns the Loss of Friend Rick Genest to Suicide

Fri, 03 August 2018 at 4:16 pm

Sarah Hyland Reveals She Weighed 75 Pounds Earlier This Year

Sarah Hyland Reveals She Weighed 75 Pounds Earlier This Year

Sarah Hyland is “very proud” of her new strong body after revealing that she dropped down to 75 pounds earlier this year amid health issues.

The 27-year-old Modern Family star took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday (August 2) to open up about her journey with fans.

“#Strongwomen,” she captioned a video in which she puts her arm and back muscles on display while doing pull-ups. “Realllllllly did NOT want to come in today,” she continued, “but I’m very glad I diiid. Be strong out there ladies!!! Every workout counts.”

“Very proud of this,” she added along with a mirror photo of herself showing off her toned figure at the gym (see it in our gallery below). “Seeing as I was 75 lbs earlier this year.”

Just over a month ago, Sarah was cleared to start working out again after being hospitalized. Back in 2012, she underwent a life-saving kidney transplant after battling kidney dysplasia.

Pictured: Sarah sporting a turquoise crop top and leggings while dropping her dog off for a grooming session on Friday in Studio City, Calif.

10+ pictures inside of Sarah Hyland dropping off her dog…

Just Jared on Facebook
sarah hyland weighed 75 pounds earlier this year 01
sarah hyland weighed 75 pounds earlier this year 02
sarah hyland weighed 75 pounds earlier this year 03
sarah hyland weighed 75 pounds earlier this year 04
sarah hyland weighed 75 pounds earlier this year 05
sarah hyland weighed 75 pounds earlier this year 06
sarah hyland weighed 75 pounds earlier this year 07
sarah hyland weighed 75 pounds earlier this year 08
sarah hyland weighed 75 pounds earlier this year 09
sarah hyland weighed 75 pounds earlier this year 10

Credit: Instagram; Photos: SplashNewsOnline, WENN
Posted to: Sarah Hyland

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The sexual assault claims made against Nick Carter are being reviewed by the DA's office - TMZ
  • Madelaine Petsch gives a sneak peek behind-the-scenes of Riverdale season 3 - Just Jared Jr
  • Bethenny Frankel thinks former friend Carole Radziwill was fired from RHONY - TooFab
  • Omarosa claims President Trump is suffering "mental decline" - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the scoop on Riley Voelkel's new role - Just Jared Jr