Sarah Hyland Reveals She Weighed 75 Pounds Earlier This Year

Sarah Hyland is “very proud” of her new strong body after revealing that she dropped down to 75 pounds earlier this year amid health issues.

The 27-year-old Modern Family star took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday (August 2) to open up about her journey with fans.

“#Strongwomen,” she captioned a video in which she puts her arm and back muscles on display while doing pull-ups. “Realllllllly did NOT want to come in today,” she continued, “but I’m very glad I diiid. Be strong out there ladies!!! Every workout counts.”

“Very proud of this,” she added along with a mirror photo of herself showing off her toned figure at the gym (see it in our gallery below). “Seeing as I was 75 lbs earlier this year.”

Just over a month ago, Sarah was cleared to start working out again after being hospitalized. Back in 2012, she underwent a life-saving kidney transplant after battling kidney dysplasia.

Pictured: Sarah sporting a turquoise crop top and leggings while dropping her dog off for a grooming session on Friday in Studio City, Calif.

