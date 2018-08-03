Travis Scott: 'Astroworld' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!
Travis Scott‘s new album is out!
The 26-year-old rapper just released his third studio album Astroworld – and we have it here for you to listen to!
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Travis Scott
Travis recently performed a few of his new songs when he headlined the 2018 Lollapalooza in France.
Travis and girlfriend Kylie Jenner recently opened up about their love story and life with 6-month-old daughter Stormi in the latest issue of GQ.
You can download Travis‘ new album off of iTunes here.
Listen to Astroworld below!