Travis Scott: 'Astroworld' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Travis Scott‘s new album is out!

The 26-year-old rapper just released his third studio album Astroworld – and we have it here for you to listen to!

Travis recently performed a few of his new songs when he headlined the 2018 Lollapalooza in France.

Travis and girlfriend Kylie Jenner recently opened up about their love story and life with 6-month-old daughter Stormi in the latest issue of GQ.

