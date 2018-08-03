Top Stories
Lady Gaga Mourns the Loss of Friend Rick Genest to Suicide

Madonna Explains Why She Left America &amp; Moved to Portugal

Jamie Dornan Opens Up About His Mother's Death From Pancreatic Cancer

Fri, 03 August 2018 at 12:16 am

Travis Scott: 'Astroworld' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Travis Scott‘s new album is out!

The 26-year-old rapper just released his third studio album Astroworld – and we have it here for you to listen to!

Travis recently performed a few of his new songs when he headlined the 2018 Lollapalooza in France.

Travis and girlfriend Kylie Jenner recently opened up about their love story and life with 6-month-old daughter Stormi in the latest issue of GQ.

You can download Travis‘ new album off of iTunes here.

Listen to Astroworld below!
