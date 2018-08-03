Fri, 03 August 2018 at 4:09 pm
Zombie Boy's Family Believes His Death Was an Accident
- The family of Zombie Boy, born Rick Genest, believe his death was an accident, and here’s why. – TMZ
- Why did Paris Jackson dial 9-1-1? – Just Jared Jr
- Celine Dion is the posing queen. – Lainey Gossip
- Evangeline Lilly is getting an apology. – DListed
- Kourtney Kardashian is hitting back at Kim Kardashian. – TooFab
- Chloe Moretz is slamming a rival gay conversion therapy movie for this reason. – Towleroad
- Is this Shawn Mendes or not? – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images Posted to: Newsies, Rick Genest, Zombie Boy
Sponsored Links by ZergNet