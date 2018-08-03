Top Stories
Hayden Panettiere Goes Barefoot After Dinner With a Mystery Man!

Lady Gaga Mourns the Loss of Friend Rick Genest to Suicide

Zombie Boy's Family Believes His Death Was an Accident

  • The family of Zombie Boy, born Rick Genest, believe his death was an accident, and here’s why. – TMZ
  • Why did Paris Jackson dial 9-1-1? – Just Jared Jr
  • Celine Dion is the posing queen. – Lainey Gossip
  • Evangeline Lilly is getting an apology. – DListed
  • Kourtney Kardashian is hitting back at Kim Kardashian. – TooFab
  • Chloe Moretz is slamming a rival gay conversion therapy movie for this reason. – Towleroad
  • Is this Shawn Mendes or not? – J-14
  • The sexual assault claims made against Nick Carter are being reviewed by the DA's office - TMZ
  • Madelaine Petsch gives a sneak peek behind-the-scenes of Riverdale season 3 - Just Jared Jr
  • Bethenny Frankel thinks former friend Carole Radziwill was fired from RHONY - TooFab
  • Omarosa claims President Trump is suffering "mental decline" - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the scoop on Riley Voelkel's new role - Just Jared Jr