Adam Levine Issues Second Apology After Calling Out MTV's VMA Nominations, Says 'I'm a Moron'
Adam Levine has issued a second apology to MTV after he mistakenly slammed the MTV VMA nominations.
The 39-year-old singer slammed the awards show for not nominating Childish Gambino‘s “This Is America” – without realizing the video had actually been nominated for seven awards. Adam then took to Instagram on Friday (August 3) to apologize for his mistake.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Adam Levine
The following day, Adam posted a video where apologized for his “f–k up.”
The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards will air on MTV on Monday, August 20.
Watch Adam‘s apology below.