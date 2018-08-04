Top Stories
Meghan Markle Celebrates Her Birthday at a Friend's Wedding!

Malia Obama & Boyfriend Rory Farquharson Enjoy a Date Night at the Theatre!

Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Move In Together - See Pics!

Rick Genest's Death May Not Have Been a Suicide

Sat, 04 August 2018 at 7:52 pm

Adam Levine Issues Second Apology After Calling Out MTV's VMA Nominations, Says 'I'm a Moron'

Adam Levine has issued a second apology to MTV after he mistakenly slammed the MTV VMA nominations.

The 39-year-old singer slammed the awards show for not nominating Childish Gambino‘s “This Is America” – without realizing the video had actually been nominated for seven awards. Adam then took to Instagram on Friday (August 3) to apologize for his mistake.

The following day, Adam posted a video where apologized for his “f–k up.”

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards will air on MTV on Monday, August 20.

Watch Adam‘s apology below.

My bad. 😜

A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on

