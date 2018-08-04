Amber Heard & Ex-Girlfriend Tasya van Ree Meet Up in NYC

Amber Heard and her ex-girlfriend Tasya van Ree spend some time together in the Big Apple!

The 32-year-old Justice League actress and the 42-year-old artist were spotted chatting while taking a stroll with another friend on Thursday (August 2) in New York City.

Amber sported a sleeveless black top with a sheer striped skit and red boots.

Amber and Tasya dated years ago and have remained close friends.

That same day, Amber reportedly hung out at boyfriend Vito Schnabel‘s house before walking to Sant Ambroeus restaurant for a solo lunch.

