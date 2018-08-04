Top Stories
Meghan Markle Celebrates Her Birthday at a Friend's Wedding!

Meghan Markle Celebrates Her Birthday at a Friend's Wedding!

Elle Fanning &amp; Max Minghella Flaunt PDA in London!

Elle Fanning & Max Minghella Flaunt PDA in London!

Hayden Panettiere &amp; Wladimir Klitschko Reportedly Split After 9 Years Together

Hayden Panettiere & Wladimir Klitschko Reportedly Split After 9 Years Together

Rick Genest's Death May Not Have Been a Suicide

Rick Genest's Death May Not Have Been a Suicide

Sat, 04 August 2018 at 3:59 pm

Angelina Jolie's Rep Responds to Story About Divorce Lawyer

Angelina Jolie's Rep Responds to Story About Divorce Lawyer

Angelina Jolie and her divorce lawyer Laura Wasser will continue to work together, despite a report that they are parting ways.

The 43-year-old actress is still in the middle of her ongoing divorce with ex Brad Pitt.

TMZ reported that Laura is planning on quitting due to “venomous” proceedings in the divorce. Now, Angelina‘s rep says this story is not true.

“I’ve spoken directly to Laura,” the spokesperson told People. “The TMZ story is not true. She’s not quitting now or in the future.”

Sources confirmed that Angelina is bringing on another law firm, but it’s not to replace Laura. “Someone is misinterpreting bringing in the experts, which is common at this point in the case,” the insider said. “It’s entering a new phase.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Angelina Jolie

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Angelina Jolie is reportedly parting ways with her divorce lawyer - TMZ
  • Asher Angel's music vid for "Chemistry" stars a super popular YouTuber - Just Jared Jr
  • Pink is getting honest about touring with kids - TooFab
  • Jessica Lange is returning to American Horror Story - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Elle Fanning might have a famous new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr