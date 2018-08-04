Angelina Jolie's Rep Responds to Story About Divorce Lawyer

Angelina Jolie and her divorce lawyer Laura Wasser will continue to work together, despite a report that they are parting ways.

The 43-year-old actress is still in the middle of her ongoing divorce with ex Brad Pitt.

TMZ reported that Laura is planning on quitting due to “venomous” proceedings in the divorce. Now, Angelina‘s rep says this story is not true.

“I’ve spoken directly to Laura,” the spokesperson told People. “The TMZ story is not true. She’s not quitting now or in the future.”

Sources confirmed that Angelina is bringing on another law firm, but it’s not to replace Laura. “Someone is misinterpreting bringing in the experts, which is common at this point in the case,” the insider said. “It’s entering a new phase.”