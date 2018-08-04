Top Stories
Sat, 04 August 2018 at 1:58 am

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Jet Out of New York City Together

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Jet Out of New York City Together

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are back to globetrotting!

The 21-year-old model and 28-year-old musician were spotted heading to their private jet on Friday afternoon (August 3) in New York City.

The on-again couple had been hanging in the Big Apple for a few days after taking a trip to Japan with a group of friends.

After jetting out of NYC, Bella took to her Instagram story to share some photos from the plane.

In one black and white pic, The Weeknd could be seen heading to their car in a pic Bella simply captioned, “Sugar.”

We can’t wait to see where the couple heads to next!
