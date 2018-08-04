Blac Chyna's 19-Year-Old Boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay Calls Himself Her 'Oldest Son'

Blac Chyna‘s boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay is joking about their 11-year age difference.

In a now deleted Instagram post, the 18-year-old rapper cuddled up to the puppy that the 30-year-old former reality star recently gifted to him.

“Blac Chyna Got Her Oldest Son A New Puppy Before School Stars Back 🐶,” YBN Almighty Jay captioned the photo while Chyna gives him a kiss on the forehead.

Chyna later commented, “U deserve it.”

Chyna is mom to 5-year-old son King Cairo with ex Tyga and 1-year-old daughter Dream with ex-fiance Rob Kardashian.