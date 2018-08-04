'Black Panther' to Become Third Film in History to Reach $700 Million in U.S. Box Office!

Black Panther is breaking another box office record!

The Marvel movie starring Chadwick Boseman will become the third movie in history to cross the $700 million mark in the United States box office this weekend, joining Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avatar in the top spots.

Black Panther hit theaters on February 16 and is currently in its 25th weekend in theaters. On Friday (August 2), the movie grossed $16,000 bringing the gross to $699,985,026 and is expected to surpass the $700 million mark after this weekend.

Black Panther has a global total of $1.35 billion, ranking second as the biggest film of the year behind Avengers: Infinity War.