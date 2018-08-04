Top Stories
Meghan Markle Celebrates Her Birthday at a Friend's Wedding!

Malia Obama & Boyfriend Rory Farquharson Enjoy a Date Night at the Theatre!

Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Move In Together - See Pics!

Rick Genest's Death May Not Have Been a Suicide

Sat, 04 August 2018 at 11:28 pm

Britney Spears Slays the Stage at Brighton Pride in England!

Britney Spears closes out the 2018 Brighton Pride Festival with a performance fans will never forget!

The 36-year-old pop star slayed the stage on Saturday night (August 3) at Preston Park in Brighton, England.

During her performance, Britney showed off her killer body in several super sexy outfits while dancing on stage with her group of male dancers.

After the show, Britney took to Twitter to thank her fans for coming out for the festival.

“Brighton Pride…. all 57,000 of you are perfectly beautiful. Heard it was a record breaking turnout!!! Thank you for a fabulous show…my fabulous fans. I love you all 🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈” Britney tweeted.
