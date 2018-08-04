Bruno Mars Plays a Rare Festival Show at Lollapalooza!

Bruno Mars rarely plays at music festivals, but the audience at Lollapalooza got a special treat when he played the main stage on Friday night (August 3) in Chicago, Ill.

The 32-year-old singer is getting ready to head back on tour for the final leg of the 24K Magic World Tour. He’ll travel around the U.S. for two months and he is wrapping the tour in his home state of Hawaii.

Bruno is breaking the attendance record of Honolulu’s Aloha Stadium with three sold out shows at the venue. Michael Jackson and U2 both sold out two shows at the stadium.