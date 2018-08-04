Top Stories
Meghan Markle Celebrates Her Birthday at a Friend's Wedding!

Meghan Markle Celebrates Her Birthday at a Friend's Wedding!

Elle Fanning &amp; Max Minghella Flaunt PDA in London!

Elle Fanning & Max Minghella Flaunt PDA in London!

Hayden Panettiere &amp; Wladimir Klitschko Reportedly Split After 9 Years Together

Hayden Panettiere & Wladimir Klitschko Reportedly Split After 9 Years Together

Rick Genest's Death May Not Have Been a Suicide

Rick Genest's Death May Not Have Been a Suicide

Sat, 04 August 2018 at 12:43 pm

Ellen DeGeneres Attends a Comedy Show Before Her Mini-Tour

Ellen DeGeneres Attends a Comedy Show Before Her Mini-Tour

Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi head to their car after attending a comedy show at The Largo at Coronet on Thursday night (August 2) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 60-year-old comedian and talk show host is about to embark on her first comedy tour in years and she’s likely preparing for it by attending some standup gigs!

Ellen will be performing shows in San Diego, San Francisco, and Seattle this month. There will be three performances in each city and the shows in Seattle will be filmed for a Netflix special.
Just Jared on Facebook
ellen degeneres portia de rossi comedy show 01
ellen degeneres portia de rossi comedy show 02
ellen degeneres portia de rossi comedy show 03
ellen degeneres portia de rossi comedy show 04
ellen degeneres portia de rossi comedy show 05

Photos: INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Angelina Jolie is reportedly parting ways with her divorce lawyer - TMZ
  • Asher Angel's music vid for "Chemistry" stars a super popular YouTuber - Just Jared Jr
  • Pink is getting honest about touring with kids - TooFab
  • Jessica Lange is returning to American Horror Story - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Elle Fanning might have a famous new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr