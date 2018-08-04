Ellen DeGeneres Attends a Comedy Show Before Her Mini-Tour

Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi head to their car after attending a comedy show at The Largo at Coronet on Thursday night (August 2) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 60-year-old comedian and talk show host is about to embark on her first comedy tour in years and she’s likely preparing for it by attending some standup gigs!

Ellen will be performing shows in San Diego, San Francisco, and Seattle this month. There will be three performances in each city and the shows in Seattle will be filmed for a Netflix special.