Top Stories
Meghan Markle Celebrates Her Birthday at a Friend's Wedding!

Meghan Markle Celebrates Her Birthday at a Friend's Wedding!

Malia Obama &amp; Boyfriend Rory Farquharson Enjoy a Date Night at the Theatre!

Malia Obama & Boyfriend Rory Farquharson Enjoy a Date Night at the Theatre!

Sarah Hyland &amp; Wells Adams Move In Together - See Pics!

Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Move In Together - See Pics!

Rick Genest's Death May Not Have Been a Suicide

Rick Genest's Death May Not Have Been a Suicide

Sat, 04 August 2018 at 6:55 pm

Emma Roberts & Evan Peters Couple Up for Lunch Date

Emma Roberts & Evan Peters Couple Up for Lunch Date

Emma Roberts and Evan Peters step out for lunch on Saturday afternoon (August 4) in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old actress kept things cool in a black T-shirt, cutoff jeans, and red sandals while the 31-year-old actor rocked a white T-shirt and gray shorts for their afternoon date.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emma Roberts

The longtime couple are both set to star in the upcoming eighth season of the hit show American Horror Story – and during a recent promo event, it was revealed that Jessica Lange will be returning the new season!

AHS: Apocalypse will premiere on September 12.

10+ pictures inside of Emma Roberts and Evan Peters heading to lunch…
Just Jared on Facebook
emma roberts evan peters couple up for afternoon date 01
emma roberts evan peters couple up for afternoon date 02
emma roberts evan peters couple up for afternoon date 03
emma roberts evan peters couple up for afternoon date 04
emma roberts evan peters couple up for afternoon date 05
emma roberts evan peters couple up for afternoon date 06
emma roberts evan peters couple up for afternoon date 07
emma roberts evan peters couple up for afternoon date 08
emma roberts evan peters couple up for afternoon date 09
emma roberts evan peters couple up for afternoon date 10
emma roberts evan peters couple up for afternoon date 11
emma roberts evan peters couple up for afternoon date 12
emma roberts evan peters couple up for afternoon date 13

Photos: Backgrid USA, WENN
Posted to: Emma Roberts, Evan Peters

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Angelina Jolie is reportedly parting ways with her divorce lawyer - TMZ
  • Asher Angel's music vid for "Chemistry" stars a super popular YouTuber - Just Jared Jr
  • Pink is getting honest about touring with kids - TooFab
  • Jessica Lange is returning to American Horror Story - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Elle Fanning might have a famous new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr