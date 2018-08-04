Emma Roberts & Evan Peters Couple Up for Lunch Date

Emma Roberts and Evan Peters step out for lunch on Saturday afternoon (August 4) in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old actress kept things cool in a black T-shirt, cutoff jeans, and red sandals while the 31-year-old actor rocked a white T-shirt and gray shorts for their afternoon date.

The longtime couple are both set to star in the upcoming eighth season of the hit show American Horror Story – and during a recent promo event, it was revealed that Jessica Lange will be returning the new season!

AHS: Apocalypse will premiere on September 12.

