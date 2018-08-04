J.J. Abrams & 'Lost' Producers Apologize to Evangeline Lilly After Comments About Feeling 'Cornered' on Set

J.J. Abrams and the producers of Lost are responding to Evangeline Lilly‘s comments about feeling “cornered” into filming partially nude scenes during the show.

The Lost actress recently opened up about her experience on the series and how several scenes left her feeling “mortified” and “trembling.”

J.J. says since hearing her comments, he has reached out to personally apologize to Evangeline.

“Our response to Evie’s comments in the media was to immediately reach out to her to profoundly apologize for the experience she detailed while working on Lost. We have not yet connected with her, but remain deeply and sincerely sorry,” he said in a statement to ET.

He added, “No person should ever feel unsafe at work. Period.”

Be sure to read all that Evangeline had to say about the experience.