Top Stories
Meghan Markle Celebrates Her Birthday at a Friend's Wedding!

Meghan Markle Celebrates Her Birthday at a Friend's Wedding!

Malia Obama &amp; Boyfriend Rory Farquharson Enjoy a Date Night at the Theatre!

Malia Obama & Boyfriend Rory Farquharson Enjoy a Date Night at the Theatre!

Sarah Hyland &amp; Wells Adams Move In Together - See Pics!

Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Move In Together - See Pics!

Rick Genest's Death May Not Have Been a Suicide

Rick Genest's Death May Not Have Been a Suicide

Sat, 04 August 2018 at 9:11 pm

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Step Out Separately in NYC

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Step Out Separately in NYC

Justin Bieber plays with a rubix cube as he leaves a recording studio on Saturday afternoon (August 4) in New York City.

The 24-year-old kept things cool in a yellow baseball hat, a Tommy Hilfiger hoodie, and navy pants as he spent the afternoon working on new music.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hailey Baldwin

Earlier that day, Justin‘s fiancee Hailey Baldwin was spotted showing off her super toned abs as she stepped out to run a few errands on the opposite side of town.

10+ pictures inside of the engaged couple stepping out separately in NYC…
Just Jared on Facebook
justin bieber hailey baldwin step out separately in nyc 01
justin bieber hailey baldwin step out separately in nyc 02
justin bieber hailey baldwin step out separately in nyc 03
justin bieber hailey baldwin step out separately in nyc 04
justin bieber hailey baldwin step out separately in nyc 05
justin bieber hailey baldwin step out separately in nyc 06
justin bieber hailey baldwin step out separately in nyc 07
justin bieber hailey baldwin step out separately in nyc 08
justin bieber hailey baldwin step out separately in nyc 09
justin bieber hailey baldwin step out separately in nyc 10

Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Angelina Jolie is reportedly parting ways with her divorce lawyer - TMZ
  • Asher Angel's music vid for "Chemistry" stars a super popular YouTuber - Just Jared Jr
  • Pink is getting honest about touring with kids - TooFab
  • Jessica Lange is returning to American Horror Story - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Elle Fanning might have a famous new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr